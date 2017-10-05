German Car Cos. Ditch Buyers' Antitrust Conspiracy Claims

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday dumped multidistrict litigation alleging German auto giants ran a decadeslong "whole car" conspiracy, saying the consumers' vague claims aren't enough to show any U.S. antitrust law violations, while still giving them another shot to amend their claims. U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer granted a joint motion from Audi AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Porsche AG and Daimler AG dismissing broad claims from dealerships and consumers accusing the German automakers of sharing commercially sensitive information and reaching illegal agreements covering costs, suppliers and emissions equipment, and limiting the development of car technology and components like...

