Boston Real Estate Co. Challenges H-1B Denial For Analyst

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A Boston real estate development firm accused U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Massachusetts federal court Monday of arbitrarily denying its H-1B visa petition for a Ukrainian market research analyst and misunderstanding the criteria for a “specialty occupation.”

USCIS’ denial of the company’s H-1B visa petition for Ukrainian citizen Oleksii Vekla was “predicated on multiple misinterpretations and misapplications of the law and the facts,” in violation of administrative law, real estate firm Drew Co. Inc. argues in its lawsuit. The H-1B visa program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers with bachelor’s degrees for specialty occupations.

The real estate firm also...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Date Filed

June 17, 2019

