Suspect Says US Can’t Charge Him With $2B Fraud In Africa

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A Lebanese salesman told a New York federal judge on Monday that the U.S. government has yet to show how it is related with $2 billion in allegedly fraudulent loans backed by the government of Mozambique. Jean Boustani said the “most unusual” indictment filed against him and seven others in December is an attempt to use U.S. courts to prosecute foreign nationals over allegedly false statements made by three Mozambican companies to obtain loans from two foreign investment banks, which in turn sold that debt in a series of foreign transactions. “Even if every allegation in the indictment is taken as...

