DOJ Settles Antitrust Suits With CBS, Fox Over Info Sharing

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice reached settlements with CBS Corp., Cox Enterprises Inc., The E.W. Scripps Co., Fox Corp. and TEGNA Inc. to end claims by its Antitrust Division in D.C. federal court that the companies shared pricing information, the agency announced Monday. The broadcasters agreed to share revenue and sales information in many cities to give the other companies an idea of how their stations were performing, the DOJ said in a statement. This information allowed the companies to better understand how the others were setting advertising prices, and allowed some companies to set their prices by using this information,...

