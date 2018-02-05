ICE Must Explain Decision To Deport US Citizen's Spouse

Law360, Boston (June 18, 2019, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a top official at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Boston to provide more detail on how the agency concluded it should deport a man who is part of a certified class of immigrants married to American citizens. At a hearing in Massachusetts federal court, U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf told attorneys for ICE that they had until Wednesday to produce an affidavit by ICE's acting field office director in Boston, Marcos Charles, specifying what factors were considered and by whom in the case of a Honduran man referred to in court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS