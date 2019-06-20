Online Advertisers Prepare To Weather Privacy Law Storm

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT) -- A push by federal and state lawmakers to give people more control over the use and sale of their personal information could upend the way online advertisers interact with consumers, even as the industry works feverishly to soften the blow. As targeted online advertising becomes more prevalent and concerns grow over how companies are handling the troves of personal data they gather, lawmakers have responded by floating legislation such as California's looming Consumer Privacy Act and a U.S. Senate proposal to create a national "Do Not Track" registry. The National Advertising Initiative, the Association of National Advertisers and other major industry players have countered by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS