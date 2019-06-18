What Employers Can Expect From NLRB's New Reg Agenda

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- On May 22, 2019, the National Labor Relations Board announced its agenda outlining the agency’s rulemaking priorities. In the announcement, Republican Chairman John Ring said, “The agenda reflects the Board majority’s strong interest in continued rulemaking. Addressing these important topics through rulemaking allows the Board to consider and issue guidance in a clear and more comprehensive manner.” For the past several decades, the board has instead relied on adjudication in individual cases to enforce the National Labor Relations Act, leading to criticism from management, union and even the federal courts who hear appeals from NLRB decisions. While employers and unions alike...

