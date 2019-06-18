Feds Tell 2nd Circ. McDonnell Can’t Save Skelos This Time

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged the Second Circuit not to disturb the corruption convictions of former New York lawmaker Dean Skelos and his son Adam at a retrial last year, saying that unlike after their first trial, the U.S. Supreme Court’s McDonnell ruling can’t help them. The former New York State Senate majority leader and his progeny recently told the appeals court there are many reasons to throw out their convictions, including that McDonnell v. U.S. invalidated prosecutors’ theory that the elder Skelos took bribes for being ready to grant favors "as opportunities arise." Prosecutors sought to refute that claim in briefs filed on Monday....

