Exchanges Want Another 2nd Circ. Look At 'Flash Boys' Suits

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A group of seven major U.S. stock exchanges are hoping the Second Circuit will take a second look at a consolidated group of class actions inspired by the high-frequency trading exposé “Flash Boys” that recently survived a dismissal bid. Exchanges including Bats Global Markets Inc. and Nasdaq Stock Market LLC asked a New York federal judge on Monday to certify for appeal his recent denial of a renewed motion to toss litigation accusing them of helping high-frequency traders gain an unfair advantage in the marketplace. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman said in May that investors who brought claims in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS