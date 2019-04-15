Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Engineer Looks To Scuttle Insurer’s Sinking Tower Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based engineering and environmental consulting company told a California federal judge on Monday an insurer waited too long to bring its suit claiming the consulting company repeatedly failed to disclose that it knew San Francisco's Millennium Tower was sinking.

In a brief in support of its motion to dismiss, Langan Engineering Environmental Surveying and Landscape Architecture DPC and its subsidiary Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Inc. told the California court that because Illinois-based RLI Insurance Co. waited almost three years after it was notified about suits against Langan to try to rescind four excess insurance policies, the insurer had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 15, 2019

Law Firms

Companies