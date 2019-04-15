Engineer Looks To Scuttle Insurer’s Sinking Tower Suit

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based engineering and environmental consulting company told a California federal judge on Monday an insurer waited too long to bring its suit claiming the consulting company repeatedly failed to disclose that it knew San Francisco's Millennium Tower was sinking. In a brief in support of its motion to dismiss, Langan Engineering Environmental Surveying and Landscape Architecture DPC and its subsidiary Langan Engineering & Environmental Services Inc. told the California court that because Illinois-based RLI Insurance Co. waited almost three years after it was notified about suits against Langan to try to rescind four excess insurance policies, the insurer had...

