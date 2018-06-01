Insurer Sues Tire Co. Over Ford Truck Rollover

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- An insurer and the estate of a deceased construction worker say a Korean tire company is to blame for an accident in which a tire came off a Ford F-250, killing one worker and injuring two, according to a pair of suits filed in South Dakota federal court. American Zurich Insurance Co. claims Kumho Tire Co. was negligent in its design of a tire that, after ordinary use, came off of a truck carrying three construction workers in 2016 without warning, according to one of the suits, filed Monday by the insurer. American Zurich also claims Kumho failed to warn the construction...

