Calif. Tribes Lose Bid For Exclusivity Over Card Games

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal court on Tuesday tossed three tribes' suit accusing California of failing to enforce a ban on "banking and percentage" card games in nontribal casinos, finding that state-tribal compacts don't offer a right of exclusivity beyond what is provided by the state constitution. Tribal-state compacts renegotiated in 2015 and 2016 with the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, the Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians and the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation no longer guarantee the same right of exclusivity that was bargained for in 1999 agreements, U.S. District Judge John A. Mendez ruled. "The compacts, although recognizing the right of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS