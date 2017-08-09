Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Intellectual Ventures Striking Deals In Wireless IP Fights

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Just months after Intellectual Ventures won a $43 million infringement verdict against Ericsson Inc. and T-Mobile over its wireless communication patents, it's inking settlements with those companies, plus Sprint and Nokia at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and in the Eastern District of Texas.

The PTAB issued a series of orders this week dropping multiple inter partes reviews brought by Ericsson against IV, none of which had been decided yet. The settlement with Ericsson also applies to three pieces of district court litigation, where its customers, T-Mobile USA Inc. and Sprint Spectrum LP, are also finishing up deals, according to court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 9, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 21, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Texas Eastern

Nature of Suit

Patent

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 21, 2017

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 1, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 7, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 15, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 2, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 18, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 31, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 14, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 20, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 6, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 7, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

September 7, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only


Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

February 13, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®