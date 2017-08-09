Intellectual Ventures Striking Deals In Wireless IP Fights

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Just months after Intellectual Ventures won a $43 million infringement verdict against Ericsson Inc. and T-Mobile over its wireless communication patents, it's inking settlements with those companies, plus Sprint and Nokia at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and in the Eastern District of Texas. The PTAB issued a series of orders this week dropping multiple inter partes reviews brought by Ericsson against IV, none of which had been decided yet. The settlement with Ericsson also applies to three pieces of district court litigation, where its customers, T-Mobile USA Inc. and Sprint Spectrum LP, are also finishing up deals, according to court...

