Menendez Spars With USTR Over Trump's Mexico Tariff Threat

Law360 (June 18, 2019, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer clashed on Tuesday over the Trump administration's now-abandoned threat to set tariffs on Mexico to stem the flow of immigrants into the U.S., with the lawmaker questioning the use of duties to address nontrade issues. Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee, Lighthizer made clear that he was not closely involved in the administration's weeklong standoff with Mexico, but said that the president "absolutely" does have the power to impose tariffs in the face of a security threat. "I think from the president's point of view, it was a crisis. If you...

