American Airlines Can't Defeat Military Benefits Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has refused to ground the bulk of a proposed class action accusing American Airlines of violating federal anti-discrimination law by failing to give pilots credit for short stints of military leave when calculating profit-sharing awards. U.S. District Judge Harvey Bartle III on Tuesday declined to dismiss two counts of pilot James Scanlan’s three-count suit claiming the company violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. For one, the judge let stand a USERRA claim that participants in a company profit-sharing plan who took short-term military leave weren’t credited with earnings for the purpose of calculating their...

