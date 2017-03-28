Cox Inks $10.75M Deal To End Debt Collection Robocall Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Cox Communications Inc. has agreed to pay nearly $11 million to get itself off the business end of a class action accusing it of making illegal robocalls in order to collect customer debts, an Arizona federal court was told. The court was informed in May that the parties had reached a deal but was only filled in on the details of the $10.75 million settlement on Tuesday. The class said the agreement came after “over two years of vigorously contested litigation,” and the members are confident the settlement is best for all involved. Each class member is expected to receive between $100...

