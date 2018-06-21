2nd Circ. Lets Utility Off Hook For MTA's Injury Suit Legal Bill

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit said Wednesday that a utilities company doesn't need to repay Metro-North and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority for legal fees they incurred battling a Connecticut couple's suit blaming them for the husband's electrocution and resultant partial leg amputations. The panel concluded that the transmission line agreement that the Metro-North Commuter Railroad Co. and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority made with United Illuminating Co. stipulated that UI would cover all costs related to the upkeep of the power line, including costs related to human injuries and death. But the appeals court found the agreement didn't cover this incident because a federal...

