Spark Energy Wins Bid To Move Variable Rate Suit To NJ

Law360, Chicago (June 19, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action challenging energy supplier Spark Energy LLC’s variable electricity rates will be transferred to New Jersey federal court, where a nearly identical lawsuit is already pending, an Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday. The Houston-based energy supplier petitioned for the move earlier this month, saying it would be more efficient for both the court and the parties, given the similarities between the “mirror image” cases. Both named plaintiff Michael Harty in Illinois and named plaintiff Janet Rolland in New Jersey allege Spark lured customers to sign up by offering a low initial rate only to later switch them to...

