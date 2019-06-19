J&J Can't Blame Colgate, Avon In Talc Punitive Damages Trial

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A jury deciding whether Johnson & Johnson owes punitive damages for selling talcum products that contributed to a dying woman's cancer will not be told that a previous jury found Colgate and Avon partially responsible, a California judge decided Wednesday, saying their culpability isn't relevant to whether J&J acted with malice. During a pretrial hearing in Oakland, California, Alameda Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch rejected Johnson & Johnson's arguments that the new jury should be told that a previous jury concluded on June 12 that Colgate-Palmolive is 40% responsible and nonparty Avon Products Inc. is 20% responsible for selling asbestos-tainted talcum...

