McDonald's 'Gotcha' Tactics Backfire In Ind. Child Injury Suit

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An Indiana appellate court on Wednesday revived a suit accusing McDonald's of partly causing a 10-year-old child to suffer injuries after he fell from a broken stool, saying the fast-food giant's "gotcha" litigation tactics do not warrant a dismissal of claims. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously reversed summary judgment in favor of McDonald's Corp. in a suit brought by Rita and Keith Peoples accusing an Indianapolis restaurant franchise of causing the child, referred to in court papers as C.D.Q., to suffer back and leg injuries in December 2017 after a stool he was sitting on broke. The suit was...

