BofA Workers' Suit Crumbles; Judge Slams 'Silly' Calif. Law

Law360 (June 19, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday he was leaning against certifying a class of Bank of America workers who claim they were misclassified as exempt from overtime pay, while at the same time criticizing elements of the state's employment law as "silly" and "arbitrary". “It seems like a silly rule California has, measuring whether someone is exempt based on whether they spend more than 50 percent [of their time] out of office,” U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said, adding that the standard seems not only "arbitrary" but one of the least important factors to consider when evaluating whether an employee should...

