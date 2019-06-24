2 E-Discovery Takeaways From FTC V. Qualcomm

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 3:17 PM EDT) -- While press coverage of the Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against Qualcomm Inc. has focused on U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s May 21, 2019, ruling that Qualcomm used unlawful tactics in an attempt monopolize the smartphone chip market and must renegotiate its licensing agreements at reasonable prices, the role of documents in the bench trial was also noteworthy. We see at least two takeaways from the trial related to e-discovery. First, for a case that involved massive amounts of document discovery — or, more accurately, e-discovery — the parties presented a dramatically small number of documents into evidence at trial. Providing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS