Gray TV Seeks Out Of Ad Buyers' Price-Fix Case

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Gray Television said it cannot be held liable in a suit by ad buyers alleging a subsidiary illegally coordinated with six other major media companies to inflate local TV advertising prices and urged an Illinois federal judge to dismiss the claims against it. The company argued in court filings Wednesday that the ad buyers have not provided sufficient evidence justifying why it should be held responsible over claims that the subsidiary, Raycom Media Inc., violated antitrust laws by rigging advertising airtime rates for years with Tribune Media Co., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hearst Television Inc., Nexstar Media Group Inc., and Tegna Inc....

