Buyers Of Cynosure Fat-Reduction Tool Push For Class Cert.

Law360, Boston (June 20, 2019, 2:25 PM EDT) -- Several medical centers and spas were all subject to the same misrepresentations about Cynosure Inc.'s fat-reduction system and should be certified as a so-called issue class, an attorney for the group argued Thursday in Boston federal court, saying classwide concerns could be streamlined into a single trial before other, individual claims move forward. The proposed class of about 1,400 buyers of the SculpSure Non-Invasive Body Contouring Platform were all misled to believe the treatment was effective after just one use, that it was painless, and that an operator could leave the room during the process, Mark Vazquez of Hagens Berman Sobol...

