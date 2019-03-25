Ex-Hertz GC Aims To Escape $200M Accounting Errors Suit

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The former general counsel of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. asked a New Jersey federal court Thursday to toss claims against him in a company lawsuit alleging that he and two other onetime executives were to blame for accounting errors that led to more than $200 million in purported damages for the rental car giant. John Jeffrey Zimmerman said Hertz failed to back up its allegations that he engaged in gross negligence and misconduct that caused the company to restate its financial statements to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for years 2011 to 2013, saying nearly all the claims are made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS