Mammoth Energy Hid Puerto Rico Contract Issues, Class Says

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Mammoth Energy investors slapped the company with a lawsuit in Oklahoma federal court Wednesday, claiming a precipitous drop in share price is the result of revelations that it concealed investigations into $1.8 billion in Puerto Rico power grid restoration contracts. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. shareholder Justas Normantas says the company failed to inform investors that subsidiary Cobra Acquisitions LLC allegedly obtained a pair of contracts from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority through improper means in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. The lawsuit alleges the information came out not through a Mammoth regulatory filing, but when a...

