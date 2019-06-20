Okla.'s Abatement Plan Takes Center Stage In J&J Opioid Trial

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Two Oklahoma public health experts on Thursday defended the state's ambitious plan for curing its opioid crisis using money it hopes Johnson & Johnson will be forced to pay if the pharmaceutical giant is found to have helped catalyze the epidemic, while a defense attorney questioned the state's need for the money. The state of Oklahoma, which is seeking to hold Johnson & Johnson liable for helping to create an addiction crisis in the state, called Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences Center for Wellness and Recovery executive director Julie Croff, who proceeded to explain various segments of the state's abatement plan —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS