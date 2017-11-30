Sprint Agrees To Pay $4M For Using Surveys To Dock Wages

Law360, San Francisco (June 20, 2019, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A certified class of Sprint retail workers asked a California federal judge on Thursday to sign off on a $4 million deal resolving claims that the telecommunications giant unlawfully deducted wages from their paychecks to penalize workers in stores experiencing dips in customer satisfaction. U.S. District Judge William Alsup said he intends to grant preliminary approval of the class settlement and said he'll "go along" with the parties' "roundabout way" of defining the cause of action. Judge Alsup insisted, however, that the Sprint workers know they have a financial incentive to challenge class counsel's attorney fees. Judge Alsup said the parties...

