Justices Reject Punitive Damages Bid In Seaman Injury Suit

Law360, Washington (June 24, 2019, 10:27 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court resolved a circuit split on Monday, ruling that an injured merchant seaman can't seek punitive damages based on the common-law maritime claim of unseaworthiness. By a 6-3 vote, the high court rejected deckhand Christopher Batterton's bid to lodge a claim for punitive damages in a suit alleging a Dutra Group-owned boat he was working on lacked an exhaust mechanism and caused compartment air pressure to build up and blow out a hatch cover, crushing his hand. Justice Samuel Alito delivered the majority opinion, to which Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor dissented. In his...

