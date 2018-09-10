Uber Must Face Unfair-Competition Suit For Now

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is allowing an anti-competition suit brought by a limousine company against Uber to continue, even though he said it did not sufficiently establish that the court has jurisdiction to consider the matter as a class action. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen on Thursday threw out Uber Technologies Inc.’s bid to dismiss the proposed class action. Uber argued that the limousine company, Diva Limousine Ltd., failed to meet the standard under the Class Action Fairness Act that requires at least one of the would-be plaintiffs to be a citizen of a state other than California or Delaware,...

