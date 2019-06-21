Gas Co. Insurers Want $189M Harvey Damage Row Arbitrated

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A group of insurers has asked a New York state court to force arbitration of a coverage dispute with Freeport LNG Development LP over $189 million in losses the company and its business partners allegedly incurred when Hurricane Harvey struck a construction project at a liquefied natural gas plant in Texas. In a complaint filed in the New York County Supreme Court on Thursday, American International Group UK Ltd. and two dozen other domestic and foreign insurers assert that a property policy they issued to Freeport contains a “valid and controlling” clause mandating arbitration of any disagreements in the Empire State....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS