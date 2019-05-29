9th Circ. Leery Of Feds' Border Wall Funding Justification

Law360, San Francisco (June 20, 2019, 11:25 PM EDT) -- Ninth Circuit judges considering the government's appeal of an order partially blocking federal funds from being used for a U.S.-Mexico border wall questioned Thursday whether the feds are just inventing justifications to get around Congress, with one judge noting the government could claim it's building a giant movie screen. Two of the three judges on the panel had a hard time seeing how the Trump administration's plan to repurpose defense funds to build a wall along portions of the southern border wasn't just another attempt to move money to a project that Congress has repeatedly denied requests to fund. "You can...

