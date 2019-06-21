Insurance Exec Admits $450K 'Varsity Blues' Bribes For 2 Kids

Law360, Boston (June 21, 2019, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A California insurance executive pled guilty in Boston federal court Friday to paying $450,000 in bribes to get his daughter and son accepted to the University of Southern California as fraudulent athletic recruits as part of the so-called Varsity Blues college admissions scheme. Toby MacFarlane, 56, admitted to a judge that he worked with the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, and two USC women's soccer coaches to submit a fake profile and photograph depicting his daughter as a soccer star and later to fabricate a basketball profile for his son. Under the terms of MacFarlane's plea agreement, prosecutors intend to recommend...

