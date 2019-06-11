Sprint-T-Mobile Challengers Grow To 14 At First Hearing

Law360, New York (June 21, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- At the first hearing in a multistate effort to block the merger of mobile telecom giants T-Mobile and Sprint on Friday, attorneys for New York told a Manhattan federal judge that four more states were joining the opposition to the "megamerger." Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada will link up with a coalition of state attorneys general now numbering 13 states and the District of Columbia, led by New York and California. New York notified U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero at the morning hearing that they would immediately file an amended complaint, tacking on the new plaintiffs. "We welcome the support from...

