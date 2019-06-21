J&J Opioid Program For Schools A Marketing Tool, Judge Told

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma health official testifying Friday in the state's landmark opioid-crisis trial heavily criticized Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen's motives for funding a prescription drug abuse education program in 2009, saying it appeared the program was "not supposed to work" as anything more than an image-burnishing tactic. Jessica Hawkins, an Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services official, testified in no uncertain terms Friday that a J&J-sponsored teen education program called "Smart Moves, Smart Choices," of which a J&J corporate representative spoke glowingly in testimony earlier this month, was a snow job. "This program relies heavily, almost entirely, on knowledge...

