Mass. Judge Says Some Six Flags Workers Are Owed OT

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state court on Thursday found that a local Six Flags and its operator are on the hook for overtime hours worked in three out of six years claimed by a class of employees, finding that state law only exempts parks operating rides less than 150 days a year. Massachusetts Superior Court Justice Kenneth W. Salinger partially granted cross-motions for partial summary judgment on Thursday, finding that Riverside Park Enterprises Inc., which operates as Six Flags New England, is liable for not paying overtime to its workers in 2015, 2017 and 2018 because the park operated rides for more than...

