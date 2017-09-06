Amazon Driver's Labor Claims Delivered To Arbitration

Law360, San Francisco (June 21, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday ordered an Amazon delivery driver to arbitrate claims that the retail behemoth shorted her wages, meals and rest periods, putting her proposed class action on hold while an arbitrator considers the allegations. "So, we have a little bit of an unusual situation," U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney said, throwing her hands in the air. Her remarks came during a nearly two-hour hearing that centered on whether delivery drivers must arbitrate their claims with Amazon Logistics Inc. After weighing whether Amazon delivery drivers fit the definition of transportation workers who are exempt from arbitration under...

