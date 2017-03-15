Nantucket Ferry Co. Can't Sink $225K Injury Verdict

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Thursday rejected a Cape Cod ferry operator's bid to overturn a jury's finding that its negligence was to blame for a ferry passenger having her fingers nearly severed when a restroom door closed on them. In a two-paragraph electronic docket order, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper denied the The Woods Hole, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority's motion for judgment as a matter of law or for a new trial, affirming a Boston jury's January award of $225,000 to plaintiff Amanda Arnold, whose fingers were injured while she took a ferry ride to Nantucket....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS