Commerce Dept. Blacklists 5 More Chinese Tech Entities

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Citing apparent risks to national security, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Friday that it has added four more Chinese technology companies and one institute to a running blacklist that already includes Huawei, restricting their ability to buy American technology without written permission. Supercomputer technology developers Chengdu Haiguang Integrated Circuit, Chengdu Haiguang Microelectronics Technology, Higon, Sugon and Wuxi Jiangnan Institute of Computing Technology, as well as all their various aliases, were added to the so-called Entity List of groups or companies that threaten national security or U.S. foreign policy. The move continues the Trump administration's crackdown on China's telecommunications sector. In May,...

