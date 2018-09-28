Facebook Wins Trim Of Most Data Breach Claims, For Now

Law360 (June 21, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Friday granted in part and denied in part Facebook's attempt to kill consolidated litigation over a data breach that affected nearly 50 million of its user accounts, cutting the bulk of users' claims but giving both named plaintiffs leave to amend. In March, Facebook tore into the users' suit, which alleges Facebook should have implemented better security measures and is therefore liable in the incident. But the users "spin a speculative tale," merely outlining theoretical harms that didn't actually happen in its breach, the social media giant said in its motion to dismiss the case....

