REIT's Choice Named Umpire To Break Logjam On $21M Claim

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Monday appointed a real estate investment trust's nominee to serve as the third member of an arbitration panel and break an impasse over the REIT's $20.6 million claim for insurance coverage for property damage from Hurricane Irma. In selecting Florida-based independent umpire, appraiser and adjuster Paul E. Middleton to join the arbitration panel, U.S. District Judge William P. Dimitrouleas chose a candidate put forth by The Cornfeld Group over the professionals suggested by its insurers — which include underwriters at Lloyd’s of London, QBE Specialty Insurance Co. and Lexington Insurance Co. Judge Dimitrouleas had asked each...

