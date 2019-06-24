5 Cos. Heat Up July IPO Pipeline With Filings Totaling $547M

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Five issuers, all health care- or technology-related companies, filed initial public offerings late on Friday that are preliminarily expected to raise about $547 million, a sign that the IPO market should remain humming well into July. Based on rules governing the IPO process, the companies can begin marketing their offerings shortly after the Fourth of July, potentially setting up the deals to price in mid-to-late July. Seven law firms are steering the deals, when counting representation of issuers and underwriters. Cooley LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP are working on two offerings each. Health care-focused blank check...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS