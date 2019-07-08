Mayer Brown Nabs Arbitration Atty From Squire Patton Boggs

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown has lured a Squire Patton Boggs LLP partner to join its Dubai office and head its dispute resolution practice in the United Arab Emirates, a move the firm says will help to expand its international arbitration capabilities in the Middle East. Alain Farhad joined Mayer Brown LLP on May 30, bringing with him experience acting as counsel and arbitrator in international arbitration proceedings involving complex commercial contracts, construction projects and investment protection treaties, the firm said. Farhad, who represents clients in the oil and gas, infrastructure and real estate industries as well as state-owned entities and governments, told Law360...

