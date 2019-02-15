High Court Won't Hear Challenge To Cy Pres Mechanism

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to an arrangement that steered leftover class action settlement funds to universities instead of class members, after remanding a similar "cy pres" privacy deal in March on standing issues. The high court denied objector Brian Perryman and counsel Ted Frank's request for the justices to review roughly $3 million in cy pres payments included as part of a settlement resolving claims that Provide Commerce Inc., the parent company of websites that sell chocolates, flowers and other items, duped consumers into signing up for an online membership rewards program. As part...

