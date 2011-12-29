Apple Looks To Link Developer, Consumer Antitrust Suits

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Apple Inc. urged a California federal court Friday to relate a suit from developers accusing the tech giant of monopolizing the distribution of apps on its devices to the consumer case the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on last month. Apple filed a motion seeking to relate the developer suit filed June 4 with Apple Inc. v. Robert Pepper et al., a proposed class action being brought by users of Apple devices over the company's App Store practices. While they are being brought by different sets of plaintiffs, Apple said both cases target the App Store and the commission it charges, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS