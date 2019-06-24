Schulte Let Off Hook In Cambridge Analytica Bankruptcy

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge granted Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP permission Monday to withdraw as counsel for bankrupt political consultant Cambridge Analytica LLC, saying the firm can pull out now without grinding the case to a halt. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Sean Lane granted Schulte Roth's nearly 10-month-old motion to withdraw from the case on the grounds there is no one left in Cambridge Analytica to tell it what to do, saying the company now has a representative the other parties in the case can deal with. Cambridge Analytica was driven into bankruptcy in May 2018 after it was revealed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS