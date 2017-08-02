MTA Can't Disqualify Attorney Who Confronted Transit Official

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- An attorney who confronted a New York transit official at a town hall while working a personal injury case involving the agency will not be disqualified because he didn't discuss specific details about the case, a New York magistrate judge has ruled. David A. Roth represents Luisa Janssen Harger Da Silva, who sued New York's Metropolitan Transit Authority in 2017, claiming the agency was negligent in its maintenance of a train platform after she allegedly fainted, fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train at a subway station in 2016. According to court documents, Roth attended a town hall...

