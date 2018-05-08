4th Circ. Won't Stay $61M Order In Dish Telemarketing Suit

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel Monday ruled out staying the court’s May decision upholding a $61 million verdict over telemarketing calls against Dish Network that the satellite giant sought while awaiting possible Supreme Court review of the case. In a brief order, the three judges turned down Dish’s request “upon consideration of submissions” without further comment. The telecom had argued in legal papers June 19 that there is no reason to push ahead with a mandate from the May order requiring disbursement of millions of dollars to class members, while the company pursues a high court appeal. The case involves allegations that...

