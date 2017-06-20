Ex-Restaurateur Wins Sanctions Over ADA Witness Tampering

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A former restaurateur who filed a racketeering suit has won a request in California federal court to sanction an attorney and a licensed Americans with Disabilities Act inspector after a witness said he was pressured to give false statements about the officials’ alleged scheme to file bogus ADA claims. U.S. District Chief Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill in a hearing last week on ex-restaurateur Fatemah Saniefar's sanctions motion against Randy Moore of Moore Law Firm PC and certified ADA access specialist Geoshua Levinson said their actions involved such serious witness tampering that there is no way of knowing what the witness truly intended to say....

