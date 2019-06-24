Boston Firm Gets $1.2M In Trade Secret Dispute With Ex-Attys

Law360 (June 24, 2019, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts law firm specializing in asbestos and toxic tort litigation has won nearly $1.2 million in its suit alleging that several former attorneys stole its trade secrets and started a rival firm, after a state jury returned a verdict in its favor. On June 18, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth W. Salinger entered a judgment on the jury’s $900,000 verdict in favor of Governo Law Firm LLC with $267,082 in interest and $280 in costs. Though the verdict varied slightly among the defendants, the jury generally concluded that CMBG3 Law LLC — another Boston-based law firm — and certain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS